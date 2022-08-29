Markets
BXRX

Baudax Bio Announces Pricing Of $6.2 Mln Public Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) announced the pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 11.82 million shares of its common stock, together with accompanying common stock purchase warrants, at a public offering price of $0.525 per share and accompanying warrants.

Each share of common stock was sold in the offering together with a Series A-1 warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.525 per share and a Series A-2 warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.525 per share.

The Series A-1 warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance, and the Series A-2 warrants are exercisable immediately and will expire thirteen months from the date of issuance.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 1, 2022.

The company expects the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses, to be about $6.2 million. It plans to use the net proceeds from this offering for pipeline development activities and general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BXRX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular