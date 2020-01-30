Battle of the beds: How Casper's financials stack up to Purple

As Casper Sleep (CSPR) markets its $150 million IPO, prospective investors will likely put Purple Innovation (Nasdaq: PRPL) at the top of their list of comparable companies.



Casper and Purple are both fast-growing "bed-in-a-box" makers selling premium memory foam mattresses direct to consumers online, and increasingly in traditional retail outlets. Both were founded in the past 10 years, have a similar number of employees, and sell a standard Queen-sized mattress for about $1,100.



Here's how the two stack up:





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.