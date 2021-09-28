Battle for Italy’s Generali is far from over

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Philippe Donnet’s road to retaining Assicurazioni Generali’s crown looks deceptively safe. Nine of Generali’s 13 board members were happy to back a list of board nominees headed by the Frenchman, Reuters reported on Monday. That’s a testament to Donnet’s ability to deliver total returns of over 80% since his appointment five years ago. But it’s unlikely to quell an open rift between the $34 billion insurer’s main shareholders over the Chief Executive’s reappointment.

Signalling it was preparing for battle, top investor and Donnet-backer Mediobanca, which has traditionally called the shots, recently borrowed shares to up its voting clout to 17.2% from 13%. That puts it on a collision course with rival Italian shareholders led by eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, plus potentially the Benetton Group. These investors can present a separate board list at a shareholder meeting likely to happen in April. Unless the two camps reach a leadership compromise, an annual general meeting showdown is on the cards. (By Lisa Jucca)

