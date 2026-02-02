The Battle For Child Safety, Meta Faces Landmark Trial

(RTTNews) - In a significant legal challenge, Meta (META), the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is set to face a landmark jury trial in Santa Fe, New Mexico, starting on Monday.

The case, brought by the state's attorney general, Raúl Torrez, alleges that the tech giant knowingly exposed children to serious harm on its social media platforms.

The lawsuit claims that Meta prioritized user engagement and profits over child safety, enabling predators to exploit minors for sexual abuse, solicitation, sextortion, and human trafficking.

State prosecutors plan to present evidence demonstrating how Meta's internal decisions contributed to a dangerous online environment for children.

Meta has strongly refuted the allegations, stating that the company has spent over a decade collaborating with parents, experts, and law enforcement. The company also points to recent initiatives, such as Teen Accounts and expanded parental controls, as evidence of its commitment to protecting young users.

The trial follows a 2023 investigation that highlighted Meta's struggles in preventing child trafficking on its platforms. This case comes just days after another high-profile lawsuit in Los Angeles, where families and schools accuse major tech companies of harming children's mental health.

The proceedings are expected to last around seven weeks, and legal experts believe the case could further test the limits of longstanding US protections that shield tech platforms from liability.

This pivotal moment marks a significant step in the growing push to hold Big Tech accountable for child safety online.

