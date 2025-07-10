Battle of the Billionaires: Bill Ackman Has 14% of Pershing Square's Portfolio Invested in This Dirt Cheap "Magnificent Seven" Stock, Which Coatue Management's Philippe Laffont Thinks Is Headed for Further Pressure

Key Points Ackman holds Alphabet stock and cites the AI trend as a major catalyst for its search and cloud businesses.

Laffont questions how dominant Google Search will still be in the face of competition from generative AI.

Alphabet is leveraging OpenAI as a strategic partner, potentially mitigating the risks that concern Laffont.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's approach to portfolio management is rather simple. The founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management keeps its portfolio concentrated in a small number of large-cap stocks that he buys when they are arguably trading below their intrinsic values.

Coatue Management founder Philippe Laffont has a different philosophy. Coatue's portfolio boasts a number of high-growth stocks that appear poised to dominate emerging trends.

One company that Ackman and Laffont seem to have different views on is "Magnificent Seven" member Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Let's start by exploring what drives Ackman's conviction in the megacap artificial intelligence (AI) stock. From there, I'll detail a major risk factor that Laffont recently called out for the stock. Lastly, I'll provide my own breakdown of Alphabet and whether or not the stock could be worth a look right now.

Why does Bill Ackman like Alphabet?

Pershing Square's position in Google parent Alphabet makes up about 14% of the value of its portfolio, based on the fund's most recent 13F filing. In its latest annual investor presentation, the firm identified Alphabet as an "underappreciated" opportunity in the AI landscape.

It went on to highlight new opportunities in digital advertising and cloud computing as catalysts for Alphabet that could drive accelerated revenue growth and profit margin expansion.

For example, Google's search responses now highlight AI-crafted summaries. So far, this feature has shown some encouraging metrics such as higher user engagement trends among those who use the summaries. This puts Google in an advantageous position when it comes to enticing advertisers to its platform.

In addition, Alphabet's cloud computing business has made meaningful investments in cybersecurity tools over the last few years. The integration of AI-powered cybersecurity services into the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is a major differentiator from peers such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Moreover, it also opens the door to another enormous addressable market and provides Alphabet with more direct ways to compete with the likes of CrowdStrike and other leading cybersecurity players.

Over the past year, Alphabet generated more net income than its closest cloud infrastructure peers. Yet it's trading at a forward-price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 18.4 -- roughly half the ratios of Amazon and Microsoft. Given Alphabet's discounted valuation and the potential value to be gained from integrating AI and cybersecurity across its vast ecosystem, I can see why the company earned a position in Pershing Square's portfolio.

Laffont just called out a major risk factor for Alphabet investors

During a recent panel discussion on CNBC's Squawk Box, Laffont detailed his thoughts on Alphabet. The billionaire was bullish on some of its businesses, such as video platform YouTube and autonomous driving company Waymo. However, Laffont expressed concern over the outlook for Google Search. He believes that the rise of OpenAI could pose a threat to Google's search business.

Is Alphabet stock a buy right now?

I completely understand Laffont's stance, and I would go as far as to say that his opinion is rooted in reality. Some search trends have already been indicating that Google is losing some of its momentum, likely due to the rise of OpenAI and competing large language models (LLMs).

With that said, I'd like to call out an interesting development between Alphabet and OpenAI. The two companies recently formed a strategic partnership under which OpenAI will leverage Google Cloud's network.

As Ackman's thesis shows, Alphabet has some creative ways to grow its budding cloud infrastructure business relative to the competition. Considering OpenAI's closest ally throughout the AI revolution has been Microsoft, I see the expansion of its relationship with Google Cloud as an incredibly savvy deal and potentially lucrative opportunity for Alphabet.

Furthermore, if OpenAI does begin to meaningfully take business from Google Search, then Alphabet appears to have identified a new way to offset that headwind while monetizing the very company that potentially threatens it.

Although I understand Laffont's view, I think the bearish sentiment surrounding Alphabet is more academic than reality. Moreover, I think the potential downside is baked into Alphabet's stock at this point, considering the steep discount and wide disparity in valuation multiples it trades at relative to its near peers (despite being the most profitable of the three).

I see Alphabet stock as a dirt-cheap, no-brainer opportunity right now.

