Battery X Metals Expands Gold-Copper Portfolio

Battery X Metals has amended its agreement to fully acquire the Belanger Project, a gold-copper property in Ontario, bolstering its portfolio amid rising gold prices and the increasing importance of copper for clean energy. The strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable practices and diversifying its assets to hedge against economic uncertainties.

