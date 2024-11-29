News & Insights

Stocks
BATXF

Battery X Metals Expands Gold-Copper Portfolio

November 29, 2024 — 07:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Battery X Metals (TSE:BATX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Battery X Metals has amended its agreement to fully acquire the Belanger Project, a gold-copper property in Ontario, bolstering its portfolio amid rising gold prices and the increasing importance of copper for clean energy. The strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable practices and diversifying its assets to hedge against economic uncertainties.

For further insights into TSE:BATX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BATXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.