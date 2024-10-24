News & Insights

Stocks
BATXF

Battery X Metals Enhances Marketing and Strategy Plans

October 24, 2024 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Battery X Metals (TSE:BATX) has released an update.

Battery X Metals Inc. has partnered with Market IQ Media Group to enhance its corporate awareness and investor relations through digital marketing services. Additionally, the company announced the termination of a licensing agreement with Shanghai Richpower, allowing both parties to pursue independent strategies.

For further insights into TSE:BATX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BATXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.