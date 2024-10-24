Battery X Metals Enhances Marketing and Strategy Plans

Battery X Metals (TSE:BATX) has released an update.

Battery X Metals Inc. has partnered with Market IQ Media Group to enhance its corporate awareness and investor relations through digital marketing services. Additionally, the company announced the termination of a licensing agreement with Shanghai Richpower, allowing both parties to pursue independent strategies.

