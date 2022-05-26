Battery Ventures enters bidding war for Australia's Infomedia with $467 mln offer

Adds further details

May 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Infomedia Ltd IFM.AX said on Friday it received a A$657.6 million ($466.76 million) preliminary buyout offer from U.S. private equity firm Battery Ventures, higher than a A$638.8 million rival bid for the automotive software provider.

Battery Ventures, which primarily invests in technology firms, offered A$1.75 in cash per Infomedia share, 5 Australian cents more than the rival proposal from a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TA Associates.

The consortium also includes investment firm Viburnum Funds, which holds a 14.46% interest in Infomedia.

Infomedia said it intended to open its books to Battery Ventures as they negotiated the nuts and bolts of the offer, and give access to the same historical information as to the TA Associates-led consortium.

TA Associates did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on potential plans to make a counter bid.

Infomedia reiterated neither proposals would necessarily result in a transaction, and urged shareholders to take no action while it considered both offers.

