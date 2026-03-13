Battery Storage Stock Up 50% in a Year Draws New $110M Investment. Here's What You Should Know

Key Points

Driehaus Capital Management added 7,704,785 Eos Energy Enterprises shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $110.72 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $88.76 million, reflecting both trading and stock price changes.

The stake at quarter-end stands at 14.27 million shares valued at $163.54 million.

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Driehaus Capital Management disclosed a significant buy of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, adding 7.70 million shares in an estimated $110.72 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026 SEC filing, Driehaus Capital Management bought 7.70 million additional shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $110.72 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. The fund’s stake at quarter-end was 14.27 million shares, with the position’s value up $88.76 million from the previous quarter, including both trading and price effects.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: TSM: $657.49 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: CRNX: $297.35 million (2.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: PRAX: $275.01 million (1.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: GH: $218.91 million (1.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: XENE: $203.42 million (1.4% of AUM)

As of Friday, Eos Energy Enterprises shares were priced at $6.12, up nearly 50% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 19% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $6.12 Market Capitalization $2.08 billion Revenue (TTM) $114.20 million Net Income (TTM) ($1.74 billion)

Company snapshot

Eos Energy designs, manufactures, and deploys stationary battery storage solutions, with its flagship Eos Znyth DC battery system targeting grid-scale energy storage markets.

The firm generates revenue primarily through the sale and deployment of battery storage systems for utility, commercial, and industrial applications.

It serves utility companies, commercial and industrial clients, and participants in the renewable energy sector across the United States.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system, designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. serves utility, commercial, industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States.

What this transaction means for investors

Eos Energy is seeing some real momentum amid a broader global push to stabilize renewable power grids. Revenue reached $114.2 million in 2025, more than seven times the prior year, thanks to a sharp increase in deliveries and manufacturing automation improvements.



Demand also appears to be building quickly. Eos finished the year with a $701.5 million backlog and a commercial pipeline worth about $23.6 billion, up 64% year over year, as utilities and infrastructure operators explore large-scale storage deployments. Of course, Eos remains subject to volatility given lofty investor expectations, and that’s already starting to impact the stock. Shares have tumbled about 47% since last quarter amid softer-than-anticipated revenue guidance, reversing (but not fully unwinding) some of the recent surge.



Within the broader portfolio, the position complements other growth-oriented bets such as semiconductor leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and biotech innovators like Praxis Precision Medicines and Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Ultimately, for Eos, execution over the next few quarters will be key to determining how long the downturn might last.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Guardant Health and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.