Battery Minerals Ltd. Appoints New Director Naomi Scott

November 04, 2024 — 11:32 pm EST

Battery Minerals Ltd. (AU:WTM) has released an update.

Battery Minerals Ltd. has announced the appointment of Naomi Scott as a new director effective November 4, 2024. Scott holds 486,933 ordinary shares and two sets of unlisted options in the company, marking a significant interest in Battery Minerals’ stock. This move could influence the company’s strategic direction and investor confidence.

