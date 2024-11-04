Battery Minerals Ltd. Appoints New Director Naomi Scott

Battery Minerals Ltd. (AU:WTM) has released an update.

Battery Minerals Ltd. has announced the appointment of Naomi Scott as a new director effective November 4, 2024. Scott holds 486,933 ordinary shares and two sets of unlisted options in the company, marking a significant interest in Battery Minerals’ stock. This move could influence the company’s strategic direction and investor confidence.

For further insights into AU:WTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.