Battery Minerals Discovers New Targets at Spur Project

Battery Minerals Ltd. has revealed promising results from its Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey at the Spur Gold-Copper Project in New South Wales, identifying multiple new intrusive-porphyry target zones potentially rich in gold and copper. The survey detected large areas of interest beneath alluvial cover, expanding the prospective zone for mineralization over a 5km strike. Complementing the ANT findings, high-resolution ground surveys and shallow drilling are underway to further delineate the mineralization and develop a comprehensive geological model.

