Battery Mineral Resources Secures Royalty Funding

Battery Mineral Resources (TSE:BMR) has released an update.

Battery Mineral Resources has secured a C$3,050,000 payment from Electric Royalties for a 0.75% royalty on its Punitaqui copper mine in Chile. This funding marks a significant step towards achieving full production at the mine, aligning with the company’s growth strategy in the electrification sector.

