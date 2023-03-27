Battery metals producer Liontown rejects $3.7 billion proposal from Albemarle

March 28 (Reuters) - Liontown Resources LTR.AX said on Tuesday said it had rejected a non-binding indicative proposal of A$2.50 per share from Albemarle Corp ALB.N, which valued the battery metals explorer at A$5.50 billion ($3.66 billion).

($1 = 1.5033 Australian dollars)

