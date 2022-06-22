Battery materials supplier Umicore aims to double revenues by 2030

June 22 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals and battery materials company Umicore UMI.BR said on Wednesday it saw potential to more than double revenues by 2030 and attain adjusted EBITDA margins of more than 20% throughout the period.

The company, which produces cathode materials used in batteries for electric vehicles, phones and other items, said it saw phased investment of about 5 billion euros ($5.25 billion) until 2026, particularly in its battery recycling and rechargeable battery materials units.

($1=0.9529 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

