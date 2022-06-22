US Markets
Battery materials supplier Umicore aims to double revenues by 2030

Belgian chemicals and battery materials company Umicore said on Wednesday it saw potential to more than double revenues by 2030 and attain adjusted EBITDA margins of more than 20% throughout the period.

The company, which produces cathode materials used in batteries for electric vehicles, phones and other items, said it saw phased investment of about 5 billion euros ($5.25 billion) until 2026, particularly in its battery recycling and rechargeable battery materials units.

($1=0.9529 euros)

