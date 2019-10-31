Oil

Battery materials maker Australian Mines' supply deal with S. Korean co terminated

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Battery materials developer Australian Mines Ltd said on Friday a cobalt and nickel supply agreement with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation has been terminated. Under initial terms, SK Innovation was required to issue a finance letter to Australian Mines which it has not done.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Battery materials developer Australian Mines Ltd AUZ.AX said on Friday a cobalt and nickel supply agreement with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation 096770.KS has been terminated.

Under initial terms agreed on in October, SK Innovation was required to issue a finance letter to Australian Mines which it has not done, leading to the agreement being automatically terminated, Australian Mines said.

In August, SK Innovation had agreed to purchase 100% of the battery-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate produced from Australian Mines' flagship Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in North Queensland.

The company on Friday added it would continue discussions for off-take agreements with other interested parties, while also working towards securing funding to develop the Sconi project.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491689;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular