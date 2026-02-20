Battery Management Dumps $9 Million Zeta Stake as Shares Slide 38% Year Over Year

Key Points

Battery Management exited 455,351 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. in the fourth quarter.

The position value declined by $9.05 million over the quarter as a result.

The position had accounted for 1.7% of fund AUM in the prior quarter before the full exit.

10 stocks we like better than Zeta Global ›

As of December 31, 2025, Battery Management Corp. disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out its entire Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) stake, an estimated $9.05 million transaction.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Battery Management Corp. eliminated its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp., disposing of 455,351 shares. The net position change for the quarter was $9.05 million, reflecting both the shares sold and stock price fluctuations. The fund now holds no Zeta shares.

What else to know

Battery Management Corp. fully sold out of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., reducing the position from 1.7% of AUM in the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:TTAN: $351.44 million (56.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:KDK: $124.01 million (19.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:BRZE: $111.95 million (18.0% of AUM) NYSE:CXM: $18.64 million (3.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:CSBR: $16.73 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, ZETA shares were priced at $15.31, down 38.0% over the past year and significantly underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 13% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $15.31 Market Capitalization $3.77 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.22 billion Net Income (TTM) ($22.81 million)

Company snapshot

Zeta Global Holdings offers an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform, including the Zeta Marketing Platform and Consumer Data Platform, focused on marketing automation and consumer intelligence solutions.

The firm provides software, marketing automation, and consumer intelligence solutions used by enterprise clients to optimize marketing campaigns and customer engagement.

It targets large enterprises and organizations seeking advanced marketing automation, consumer data insights, and omnichannel campaign management.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a technology company specializing in software applications for marketing automation and consumer data analytics. With a significant scale and a broad enterprise customer base, the company leverages proprietary data and machine learning to deliver actionable insights for omnichannel marketing.

What this transaction means for investors

Capital allocation tells you what managers and investors really believe. When a fund fully exits a mid-sized position after a volatile year, it is rarely about one headline.



In November, Zeta reported its 17th straight beat and raise quarter, with third-quarter revenue up 26% year over year to $337 million and free cash flow up 83% to $47 million. Management raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to roughly $1.27 billion and is guiding to $1.54 billion in 2026, implying another 21% growth year. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expanding, and the company has nearly $200 million remaining under its repurchase authorization. On paper, that is durable growth.



Yet shares are down 38% over the past year. That gap between operating momentum and stock performance matters. The exiting position had already shrunk from 1.7% of assets, suggesting conviction was fading even as fundamentals improved.



Within a portfolio concentrated in high-growth software names, reallocating away from an underperformer into larger bets can be rational. And for long-term investors, the question is not whether Zeta is growing. It is whether that growth translates into durable shareholder returns.

Should you buy stock in Zeta Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Zeta Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Zeta Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Braze. The Motley Fool recommends ServiceTitan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.