Battery makers pull South Korean shares lower on profit-taking; set for weekly gain

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday dragged down by battery makers on profit-taking, but were set to end the week higher as worries eased over global banking troubles. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 20.50 points, or 0.85%, to 2,403.98 as of 0117 GMT, after a three-session rally that lifted it to a two-week high.

** The KOSPI was up 0.4% for the week, after a 0.05% gain in the previous week.

** U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated on Thursday that she was prepared to take further action to ensure that Americans' bank deposits stay safe amid turmoil in the banking system.

** Battery makers were leading declines among the index heavyweights. LG Energy Solution 373220.KS fell 2.26%, its parent LG Chem 051910.KS lost 3.65%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS dropped 3.75% and 0.82%, respectively.

** "Investors are booking profits amid still persisting caution over the banking crisis, mainly in the sectors that are seen to be overheated," said Shinhan Securities analyst Choi Yoo-june.

** Automakers Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and Kia Corp 000270.KS fell more than 2%, each, while chipmakers Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS were flat.

** Of the total 929 issues traded, 368 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 113.7 billion won ($88.17 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,287.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, down 0.70% from the previous close at 1,278.3.

** The currency strengthened by 1.2% this week, following last week's 1.7% jump.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.10 points to 105.24.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 3.182%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.5 basis points to 3.227%.

($1 = 1,289.5100 won)

