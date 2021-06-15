Battery maker Solid Power to go public via $1.2 bln SPAC deal

June 15 (Reuters) - Solid Power Inc, a battery maker for electric vehicles backed by Ford Motor Co F.N and BMW BMWG.DE, said on Tuesday it will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal valuing the combined entity at around $1.2 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.