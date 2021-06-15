US Markets
F

Battery maker Solid Power to go public via $1.2 bln SPAC deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Solid Power Inc, a battery maker for electric vehicles backed by Ford Motor Co and BMW, said on Tuesday it will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal valuing the combined entity at around $1.2 billion.

June 15 (Reuters) - Solid Power Inc, a battery maker for electric vehicles backed by Ford Motor Co F.N and BMW BMWG.DE, said on Tuesday it will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal valuing the combined entity at around $1.2 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F DCRC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular