Battery maker Northvolt to invest $200 million in new Polish plant

STOCKHOLM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swedish lithium-ion battery maker Northvolt said on Friday it will invest $200 million in a new energy storage systems factory in Gdansk, Poland.

The new 50,000 square meter factory will be established in two stages with an initial output of 5 GWh and an estimated production start in 2022.

"Securing battery cell manufacturing capacity in Europe is key for its industrial future, but what is equally critical is the industrial capacity for integrating cells into real-world solutions," Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson said in a statement.

"It is this that the new factory will deliver — sophisticated, sustainable energy storage systems to support the transformation of Europe's electricity grid and its industry”.

The firm said the new plant, including a new engineering research and development centre set up in conjunction, would create 500 new jobs in the Gdansk region.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

