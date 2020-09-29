Battery maker Northvolt raises $600 mln in private placement

Raises $600 million in private placement

Placement led by Baillie Gifford, Goldman Sachs, VW

Spotify founder Daniel Ek among other investors

Funding to enable investments in capacity, R&D and recycling

STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Swedish lithium-ion battery maker Northvolt is raising $600 million in fresh equity through a private placement withVolkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Baillie Gifford, Goldman Sachs and Spotify SPOT.N founder Daniel Ek among the investors, it said on Tuesday.

Northvolt, which aims to take on major Asian players such as CATL 300750.SZ and LG Chem 051910.KS and targets a 25% market share in Europe by 2030, said the deal would enable further investments in capacity expansion, research and development, and recycling.

Battery manufacturers across the world are scrambling to keep up with demand as carmakers increasingly go electric.

"We are in the middle of a race to establish manufacturing capacity in Europe, and I believe the companies that are best at attracting talent and capital, while scaling their blueprints the fastest, will be the most successful," Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson said in a statement.

"With these world-class partners behind us, we have created a solid foundation to go on and execute our plans to enable large-scale manufacturing of green batteries in Europe."

Northvolt has raised more than $3.6 billion in debt and equity in total since it was founded in 2016 by former Tesla TSLA.O executive Carlson.

Its first gigafactory, Northvolt Ett, is under construction in Sweden with a production start planned for 2021. In parallel, the permitting process for a battery factory in Germany together with Volkswagen is underway.

