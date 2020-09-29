US Markets
Battery maker Northvolt raises $600 mln in private placement

STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Swedish lithium-ion battery maker Northvolt is raising $600 million in fresh equity in a private placement joined by investors such as Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Scania, Baillie Gifford and Spotify SPOT.N founder Daniel Ek, it said on Tuesday.

Northvolt, which aims to take on major Asian players such as CATL 300750.SZ and LG Chem 051910.KS and targets a 25% market share in Europe by 2030, said the equity raise would enable further investments in capacity expansion, research and development, and recycling.

"With these world-class partners behind us, we have created a solid foundation to go on and execute our plans to enable large-scale manufacturing of green batteries in Europe,” Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson said in a statement.

