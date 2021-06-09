Battery maker Northvolt raises $2.75 bln to expand factory

STOCKHOLM, June 9 (Reuters) - Swedish lithium-ion battery maker Northvolt said on Wednesday it had raised $2.75 billion in equity to expand its factory in Sweden to 60 GWh from 40GWh.

The company said in a statement the private placement was led by Swedish pension funds AP1, AP2, AP3, AP4 and OMERS Capital Markets alongside existing investors Goldman Sachs and Volkswagen.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Niklas Pollard)

