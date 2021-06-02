Battery maker Energizer to raise prices, offset higher costs

US Markets
Battery maker Energizer Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would raise prices across its global battery portfolio to offset higher commodity, freight and labor costs.

The company said it had notified customers in the United States and Canada of the price increase it plans to implement through list price changes phased throughout fiscal 2022.

The move will affect products including its alkaline, lithium and rechargeable batteries.

Energizer expects the full benefit of these changes in the later half of fiscal 2022.

The pricing actions will not have an impact on the company's full year fiscal 2021 forecast.

