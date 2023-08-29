Battery firm Redwood Materials raises over $1 bln to expand US ops

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Redwood Materials said on Tuesday it had raised more than $1 billion in new funding as the battery materials firm, founded by former Tesla TSLA.O executive JB Straubel, seeks to expand its operations in the United States.

The company in February received a conditional commitment for a $2 billion loan from the U.S. Energy Department to build a $3.5-billion recycling and re-manufacturing complex in Nevada for electric-vehicle battery materials.

The latest funding round for Redwood, founded in 2017 by Straubel, was co-led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Capricorn's Technology Impact Fund and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates.

"We will use our Series D funding to continue building our capacity, expanding the domestic battery supply chain and allowing our customers to purchase battery materials made in the US," Redwood said.

The Carson City, Nevada-based company has a long-term partnership with Panasonic 6752.T, which builds battery cells in Nevada in a joint venture with Tesla, for providing battery materials.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.