Battery firm LG Energy Solution's Q4 profit up 43% on higher US output

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korean battery firm LG Energy Solution (LGES) 373220.KS on Friday posted a 43% rise in quarterly profit, helped by increased output from its U.S. joint venture factory with General Motors GM.N.

The company, which supplies Tesla TSLA.O, GM, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and other automakers, reported an operating profit of 338 billion won ($252.40 million) for the October-December period, versus 237 billion won a year earlier.

The profit is in line with the company's estimate of 338 billion won provided earlier this month and above a 298 billion won forecast compiled by the LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

However, its fourth-quarter profit dropped more than 50% from the previous quarter due to weak electric vehicle (EV) demand in Europe.

Revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% year-on-year to 8 trillion won.

The South Korean battery maker's forecast comes after Tesla on Wednesday warned of a sharp slowdown in its sales growth this year.

Shares of LGES were trading up 0.4%, versus the benchmark KOSPI's .KS11 0.1 fall.

($1 = 1,339.1500 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

