News & Insights

US Markets
GM

Battery firm LG Energy Solution's Q4 profit up 43% on higher US output

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 25, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Written by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

Adds revenue details, share move

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Korean battery firm LG Energy Solution (LGES) 373220.KS on Friday posted a 43% rise in quarterly profit, helped by increased output from its U.S. joint venture factory with General Motors GM.N.

The company, which supplies Tesla TSLA.O, GM, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and other automakers, reported an operating profit of 338 billion won ($252.40 million) for the October-December period, versus 237 billion won a year earlier.

The profit is in line with the company's estimate of 338 billion won provided earlier this month and above a 298 billion won forecast compiled by the LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts who are more consistently accurate.

However, its fourth-quarter profit dropped more than 50% from the previous quarter due to weak electric vehicle (EV) demand in Europe.

Revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% year-on-year to 8 trillion won.

The South Korean battery maker's forecast comes after Tesla on Wednesday warned of a sharp slowdown in its sales growth this year.

Shares of LGES were trading up 0.4%, versus the benchmark KOSPI's .KS11 0.1 fall.

($1 = 1,339.1500 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.