Battery Age Minerals Unveils Promising Falcon Lake Drilling Results

Battery Age Minerals Ltd has reported promising results from its winter drilling program at the Falcon Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. The initial drilling has intersected significant spodumene-bearing pegmatites, expanding the mineralized zone both down dip and to the south. This highlights the potential for further scale and development of the mineralized system, with more drilling planned following the expedited analysis of samples.

