Battery Age Minerals Secures Funding for Exploration

November 14, 2024 — 05:29 pm EST

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (AU:BM8) has released an update.

Battery Age Minerals Ltd has secured the maximum funding of C$200,000 through the Ontario Junior Explorers Program (OJEP) for 2024-2025. This financial boost from the Ontario government will support the company’s exploration projects, emphasizing its role in developing critical mineral resources in Northern Ontario. The acceptance into OJEP highlights the company’s commitment to advancing its mineral exploration and contributing to economic development.

