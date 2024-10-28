News & Insights

Battery Age Minerals Reports Promising Exploration Progress

October 28, 2024

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (AU:BM8) has released an update.

Battery Age Minerals Ltd has made significant strides in its exploration activities, identifying promising drill targets at the Bleiberg Zinc-Lead-Germanium Project in Austria and reporting high-grade lithium intersections at its Falcon Lake Project in Ontario. The company is bolstering its mineral resource potential and is actively considering strategic acquisitions in key jurisdictions to enhance shareholder value.

