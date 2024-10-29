News & Insights

Battery Age Minerals Issues 1 Million Unquoted Options

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (AU:BM8) has released an update.

Battery Age Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.15 as part of previously disclosed transactions. These options, which are not intended for ASX quotation, reflect the company’s strategic financial maneuvers aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

