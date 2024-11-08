Battery Age Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (AU:BM8) has released an update.
Battery Age Minerals Limited has announced a change in Director Robert Martin’s shareholding, with an acquisition of 40,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing his total to 1,350,000 shares. This move reflects Martin’s growing stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.
