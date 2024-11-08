News & Insights

Battery Age Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

November 08, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Pathfinder Resources Ltd (AU:BM8) has released an update.

Battery Age Minerals Limited has announced a change in Director Robert Martin’s shareholding, with an acquisition of 40,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing his total to 1,350,000 shares. This move reflects Martin’s growing stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

