Battery Age Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

Battery Age Minerals Limited has announced a change in Director Robert Martin’s shareholding, with an acquisition of 40,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, increasing his total to 1,350,000 shares. This move reflects Martin’s growing stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

