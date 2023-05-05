Batter up!

Fixed income: yer up.

While it was hardly a go to when rates were south, they’ve rediscovered their mojo, with a hefty infusion of capital, according to prominent investors at a recent major industry conference in Beverly Hills, reported money.usnews.com.

Fund managers at the Milken Institute Global Conference said among popular products are bond funds.

So, what’s going on? Well, given the uncertainty over interest rates, a potential recession and U.S. debt default, stocks and real estate are getting the cold shoulder.

"Things are very different now," said Elizabeth Burton, a managing director and client investment strategist at Goldman Sachs.

"You get a good sense of consensus at these conferences," noted Katie Koch, president and CEO of investment firm TCW. "And I think people are still feeling a little too good."

Heading into the second quarter, Principal Financial Group indicated there were opportunities for investors in fixed income; that is, if they’re up to brooking rocky times in the short run. The tradeoff? Results in the long run, according to seekingalpha.com.

