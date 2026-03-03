Battalion Oil Shares Skyrocket 130% Over Plan To Raise About $15 Mln

(RTTNews) - Shares of Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) are soaring about 130 percent on Tuesday morning trading following the announcement of an agreement to raise approximately $15 million at a price of $5.50 per share of common stock and or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof in the form of a prefunded warrant with a new fundamental institutional investor.

The company's shares are currently trading at $27.12 on the New York Stock Exchange American, up 130.13 percent. The stock opened at $24.76 and has climbed as high as $29.70 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $1.00 to $29.70.

Battalion expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $14.1 million from the offering, which is set to close on March 4, 2026.

