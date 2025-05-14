Battalion Oil Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Battalion Oil Corporation reported Q1 2025 production of 11,900 Boe/d and a net loss of $5.8 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Battalion Oil Corporation reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving sales volumes of 11,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with oil comprising 53% of total production. Despite a decrease in overall production compared to the same quarter in 2024, the company improved its efficiency by reducing capital expenditures and maintaining production costs. The acid gas injection facility treated significant volumes, but overall revenue decreased to $47.5 million, attributed to a drop in production partially offset by higher realized prices. Battalion reported a net loss of $5.8 million and an adjusted net loss of $16.5 million for the quarter. The company ended March 2025 with $225 million in term loan debt and cash and liquidity of $73.6 million, signaling ongoing financial stability despite market challenges.

Potential Positives

Generated first quarter 2025 sales volumes of 11,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, comprised of 53% oil, indicating a stable production level in a challenging market environment.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased to $15.1 million, up from $9.4 million in the same quarter in 2024, highlighting improved operational performance.

Successfully implemented cost reductions, with a decrease in gathering and other expenses per Boe from $14.62 in Q1 2024 to $11.20 in Q1 2025, demonstrating effective cost management strategies.

The company reported a significant net income improvement, showing a net income of $6.0 million in Q1 2025, compared to a net loss of $31.2 million in Q1 2024, indicating a recovery in financial performance.

Potential Negatives

Reported a net loss of $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, which indicates financial challenges in comparison to previous periods.

Average daily net production decreased by approximately 1,089 Boe/d from the first quarter of 2024, which may suggest operational difficulties or inefficiencies.

Increased general and administrative expenses per Boe to $4.12 in the first quarter of 2025 from $3.44 in the same quarter of 2024, indicating rising operational costs that could pressure margins.

FAQ

What were Battalion Oil Corporation's sales volumes in Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, Battalion generated sales volumes of 11,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), with 53% being oil.

How did Battalion's financial performance compare to Q1 2024?

In Q1 2025, Battalion reported $47.5 million in total operating revenue, down from $49.9 million in Q1 2024.

What is Battalion's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025?

Battalion's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $15.1 million, compared to $9.4 million in Q1 2024.

What is Battalion's current liquidity position?

As of March 31, 2025, Battalion had a total liquidity of $73.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.

What drilling activities is Battalion undertaking in 2025?

Battalion commenced drilling on the final two wells of its six-well plan in 2025, following the completion of four Monument Draw wells.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BATL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $BATL stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2025.







Key Highlights









Generated first quarter 2025 sales volumes of 11,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (53% oil)



Generated first quarter 2025 sales volumes of 11,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (53% oil)



Continued to lower capex per well, outperforming AFE estimates



Continued to lower capex per well, outperforming AFE estimates



AGI facility online and treated 1.6 Bcf for the first quarter of 2025



AGI facility online and treated 1.6 Bcf for the first quarter of 2025



Commenced drilling operations on final two wells of 2025 six-well plan









Management Comments







The Company has continued drilling operations as part of its previously announced 2025 six-well activity plan, completing four Monument Draw wells and drilling ahead of schedule on the remaining two wells in the West Quito area. Capital on first well post-TD in West Quito is approximately $1.0 million under AFE and the 10,000 foot lateral well was drilled in record time for the area. The Company is currently in the final stages of drilling operations on the last well. Recently completed wells in the Monument Draw field continue to produce above type curve and are on track to deliver over 1,000,000 barrels of oil ultimate recovery each. Additional permits and drilling pads are being built in Hackberry Draw and the Company is currently planning additional permits and drilling pads in Monument Draw and West Quito.





During the first quarter 2025, the acid gas injection (“AGI”) facility treated approximately 18 MMcf/d average and returned approximately 15 MMcf/d of sweet gas to the Company for sales to its midstream partner. Daily average volume was lower in the quarter due to facility-related downtime. Subsequent to quarter end, the midstream partner has added equipment and daily rates have reached over 30 MMcf/d.







Results of Operations







Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the first quarter of 2025 were 11,900 Boe/d (53% oil) and $47.5 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 12,989 Boe/d (48% oil) and $49.9 million, respectively, during the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in revenues in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to an approximate 1,089 Boe/d decrease in average daily production partially offset by a $2.33 increase in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges). Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 97.7% of the average NYMEX oil price during the fourth quarter of 2024. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $2.5 million during the first quarter of 2025.





Lease operating and workover expense was $11.01 per Boe in the first quarter of 2025 versus $10.55 per Boe in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily a result of an inflationary market increase in maintenance, power and chemical costs combined with a decrease in average daily production. Gathering and other expenses were $11.20 per Boe in the first quarter of 2025 versus $14.62 per Boe in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in gathering and other expenses per Boe is primarily related to a full quarter of volumes being treated by the AGI facility this quarter compared to the prior period as the plant did not come online until March 2024. General and administrative expenses were $4.12 per Boe in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $3.44 per Boe in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in general and administrative expense is primarily due to higher payroll and benefits costs this quarter. Excluding non-recurring charges, general and administrative expenses would have been $3.01 per Boe in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $2.57 per Boe in the first quarter of 2024.





For the first quarter of 2025, the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $5.8 million and a net loss of $0.35 per share available to common stockholders. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted diluted net loss available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 of $16.5 million or an adjusted diluted net loss of $1.00 per common share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $15.1 million as compared to $9.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).







Liquidity and Balance Sheet







As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $225.0 million of term loan indebtedness outstanding and total liquidity made up of cash and cash equivalents of $73.6 million.





For further discussion on our liquidity and balance sheet, as well as recent developments, refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Risk Factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.









Forward Looking Statements









This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects,” "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings submitted by the Company to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.







About Battalion







Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.







Contact







Matthew B. Steele





Chief Executive Officer & Principal Financial Officer





832-538-0300



















BATTALION OIL CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share amounts)





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025





















2024





















Operating revenues:



































Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:

































Oil









$





39,700













$





42,429













Natural gas













2,823

















2,047













Natural gas liquids













4,862

















5,056













Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales













47,385

















49,532













Other













90

















338













Total operating revenues













47,475

















49,870















































Operating expenses:



































Production:

































Lease operating













10,358

















11,586













Workover and other













1,433

















888













Taxes other than income













2,800

















2,991













Gathering and other













12,000

















17,286













General and administrative













4,413

















4,071













Depletion, depreciation and accretion













13,080

















13,025













Total operating expenses













44,084

















49,847















Income from operations















3,391

















23















































Other income (expenses):



































Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts













9,302

















(24,187





)









Interest expense and other













(6,670





)













(7,039





)









Total other income (expenses)













2,632

















(31,226





)









Income (loss) income before income taxes













6,023

















(31,203





)









Income tax benefit (provision)













—

















—















Net income (loss)











$





6,023













$





(31,203





)









Preferred dividends













(11,820





)













(5,632





)











Net income (loss) available to common stockholders











$





(5,797





)









$





(36,835





)











































Net income (loss) per share of common stock available to common stockholders:



































Basic









$





(0.35





)









$





(2.24





)









Diluted









$





(0.35





)









$





(2.24





)











Weighted average common shares outstanding:



































Basic













16,457

















16,457













Diluted













16,457

















16,457



























BATTALION OIL CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)









(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





























March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













Current assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





73,568













$





19,712













Accounts receivable, net













21,177

















26,298













Assets from derivative contracts













15,706

















6,969













Restricted cash













91

















91













Prepaids and other













901

















982













Total current assets













111,443

















54,052















Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):



































Evaluated













841,213

















816,186













Unevaluated













49,091

















49,091













Gross oil and natural gas properties













890,304

















865,277













Less: accumulated depletion













(509,945





)













(497,272





)









Net oil and natural gas properties













380,359

















368,005















Other operating property and equipment:



































Other operating property and equipment













4,669

















4,663













Less: accumulated depreciation













(2,589





)













(2,455





)









Net other operating property and equipment













2,080

















2,208















Other noncurrent assets:



































Assets from derivative contracts













8,846

















4,052













Operating lease right of use assets













298

















453













Other assets













3,222

















2,278















Total assets











$





506,248













$





431,048















































Current liabilities:



































Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









$





58,499













$





52,682













Liabilities from derivative contracts













14,716

















12,330













Current portion of long-term debt













22,579

















12,246













Operating lease liabilities













286

















406













Total current liabilities













96,080

















77,664















Long-term debt, net















196,833

















145,535















Other noncurrent liabilities:



































Liabilities from derivative contracts













6,272

















6,954













Asset retirement obligations













19,428

















19,156













Operating lease liabilities













43

















84















Commitments and contingencies





































Temporary equity:



































Redeemable convertible preferred stock: 138,000 shares













189,354

















177,535













of $0.0001 par value authorized, issued and outstanding

































at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024



































Stockholders' equity:



































Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized;

































16,456,563 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and

































December 31, 2024













2

















2













Additional paid-in capital













277,088

















288,993













Accumulated deficit













(278,852





)













(284,875





)









Total stockholders' (deficit) equity













(1,762





)













4,120















Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity











$





506,248













$





431,048



























BATTALION OIL CORPORATION









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)









(In thousands)





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025













2024













Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net income (loss)









$





6,023













$





(31,203





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

































provided by operating activities:

































Depletion, depreciation and accretion













13,080

















13,025













Stock-based compensation, net













(109





)













99













Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts













(11,828





)













19,761













Amortization/accretion of financing related costs













395

















1,701













Accrued settlements on derivative contracts













(560





)













1,433













Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability













—

















(928





)









Other













53

















270













Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital













7,054

















4,158













Changes in working capital













5,677

















(242





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













12,731

















3,916















































Cash flows from investing activities:



































Oil and natural gas capital expenditures













(19,800





)













(24,599





)









Contract asset













—

















(7,235





)









Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures













(6





)













(8





)









Other













(306





)













(6





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(20,112





)













(31,848





)











































Cash flows from financing activities:



































Proceeds from borrowings













63,000

















—













Repayments of borrowings













(26





)













(10,026





)









Debt issuance costs













(1,737





)













—













Payment of debt financing costs













—

















(129





)









Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock













—

















19,500













Merger deposit













—

















10,000













Net cash provided by financing activities













61,237

















19,345















































Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash















53,856

















(8,587





)









































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period













19,803

















57,619













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period









$





73,659













$





49,032



























BATTALION OIL CORPORATION









SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025













2024











Production volumes:

































Crude oil (MBbls)













569

















566













Natural gas (MMcf)













1,799

















2,180













Natural gas liquids (MBbls)













202

















253













Total (MBoe)













1,071

















1,182













Average daily production (Boe/d)













11,900

















12,989













































Average prices:

































Crude oil (per Bbl)









$





69.77













$





74.96













Natural gas (per Mcf)













1.57

















0.94













Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)













24.07

















19.98













Total per Boe













44.24

















41.91













































Cash effect of derivative contracts:

































Crude oil (per Bbl)









$





(7.00





)









$





(12.36





)









Natural gas (per Mcf)













0.81

















1.18













Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)













—

















—













Total per Boe













(2.36





)













(3.74





)









































Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:

































Crude oil (per Bbl)









$





62.77













$





62.60













Natural gas (per Mcf)













2.38

















2.12













Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)













24.07

















19.98













Total per Boe













41.88

















38.17













































Average cost per Boe:

































Production:

































Lease operating









$





9.67













$





9.80













Workover and other













1.34

















0.75













Taxes other than income













2.61

















2.53













Gathering and other













11.20

















14.62













General and administrative, as adjusted





(1)

















3.01

















2.57













Depletion













11.83

















10.68















































(1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:











































General and administrative:

































General and administrative, as reported









$





4.12













$





3.44













Stock-based compensation:

































Non-cash













(0.04





)













(0.08





)









Non-recurring charges and other:

































Cash













(1.07





)













(0.79





)









General and administrative, as adjusted





(2)













$





3.01













$





2.57













































Total operating costs, as reported









$





28.94













$





31.14













Total adjusting items













(1.11





)













(0.87





)









Total operating costs, as adjusted





(3)













$





27.83













$





30.27













________________________





(2)



General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.







(3)



Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.





















BATTALION OIL CORPORATION









RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share amounts





)





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025













2024















As Reported:





































Net (loss) income available to common stockholders - diluted





(1)













$





(5,797





)









$





(36,835





)













































Impact of Selected Items:





































Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:

































Crude oil









$





(5,544





)









$





21,417













Natural gas













(6,284





)













(1,656





)









Total mark-to-market non-cash charge













(11,828





)













19,761













Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability













—

















(928





)









Non-recurring charges













1,149

















937













Selected items, before income taxes













(10,679





)













19,770













Income tax effect of selected items













—

















—













Selected items, net of tax













(10,679





)













19,770













































Net loss available to common stockholders, as adjusted





(2)













$





(16,476





)









$





(17,065





)









































Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported









$





(0.35





)









$





(2.24





)









Impact of selected items













(0.65





)













1.20













Diluted net loss per common share, excluding selected items





(2)(3)













$





(1.00





)









$





(1.04





)









































































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









$





12,731













$





3,916













Changes in working capital













(5,677





)













242













Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital













7,054

















4,158













Cash components of selected items













1,709

















(496





)









Income tax effect of selected items













—

















—













Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items





(1)













$





8,763













$





3,662













________________________





(1)



Amount reflects net (loss) income available to common stockholders on a diluted basis for earnings per share purposes as calculated using the two-class method of computing earnings per share which is further described in Note 15, Earnings Per Share in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.







(2)



Net (loss) income per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.







(3)



The impact of selected items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.5 million due to the net (loss) income available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.





















BATTALION OIL CORPORATION









ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)









(In thousands)





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025













2024











































Net income (loss), as reported









$





6,023













$





(31,203





)











Impact of adjusting items:



































Interest expense













7,189

















8,391













Depletion, depreciation and accretion













13,080

















13,025













Stock-based compensation













48

















99













Interest income













(579





)













(701





)









Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts













(11,828





)













19,761













Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability













—

















(928





)









Non-recurring charges and other













1,149

















937













Adjusted EBITDA





(1)













$





15,082













$





9,381













________________________





(1)



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.





















BATTALION OIL CORPORATION









ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)









(In thousands)





























Three Months













Three Months













Three Months













Three Months





















Ended













Ended













Ended













Ended





















March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024



































































Net income (loss), as reported









$





6,023













$





(22,202





)









$





21,628













$





(105





)











Impact of adjusting items:



























































Interest expense













7,189

















6,135

















6,873

















7,610













Depletion, depreciation and accretion













13,080

















14,155

















12,533

















13,213













Impairment of contract asset













—

















18,511

















—

















—













Stock-based compensation













48

















12

















5

















36













Interest income













(579





)













(278





)













(509





)













(634





)









Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt













—

















7,489





































Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts













(11,828





)













1,648

















(28,091





)













(4,434





)









Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability













—

















(761





)













41

















(436





)









Merger Termination Payment













—

















(10,000





)













—

















—













Non-recurring charges (credits) and other













1,149

















3,310

















978

















384













Adjusted EBITDA





(1)













$





15,082













$





18,019













$





13,458













$





15,634





































































Adjusted LTM EBITDA





(1)













$





62,193

















































________________________





(1)



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.





















BATTALION OIL CORPORATION









ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)









(In thousands)





























Three Months













Three Months













Three Months













Three Months





















Ended













Ended













Ended













Ended





















March 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













September 30,





2023













June 30,





2023



































































Net (loss) income, as reported









$





(31,203





)









$





32,688













$





(53,799





)









$





(4,748





)











Impact of adjusting items:



























































Interest expense













8,391

















8,917

















9,219

















9,366













Depletion, depreciation and accretion













13,025

















12,337

















13,426

















14,713













Stock-based compensation













99

















161

















(686





)













(772





)









Interest income













(701





)













(525





)













(293





)













(234





)









Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts













19,761

















(45,403





)













46,805

















(2,332





)









Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability













(928





)













529

















(1,878





)













358













Non-recurring charges (credits) and other













937

















1,268

















831

















477













Adjusted EBITDA





(1)













$





9,381













$





9,972













$





13,625













$





16,828





































































Adjusted LTM EBITDA





(1)













$





49,806

















































________________________





(1)



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.