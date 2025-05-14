Stocks
BATL

Battalion Oil Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial and Operating Results

May 14, 2025 — 04:26 pm EDT

Battalion Oil Corporation reported Q1 2025 production of 11,900 Boe/d and a net loss of $5.8 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Battalion Oil Corporation reported its financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving sales volumes of 11,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with oil comprising 53% of total production. Despite a decrease in overall production compared to the same quarter in 2024, the company improved its efficiency by reducing capital expenditures and maintaining production costs. The acid gas injection facility treated significant volumes, but overall revenue decreased to $47.5 million, attributed to a drop in production partially offset by higher realized prices. Battalion reported a net loss of $5.8 million and an adjusted net loss of $16.5 million for the quarter. The company ended March 2025 with $225 million in term loan debt and cash and liquidity of $73.6 million, signaling ongoing financial stability despite market challenges.

Potential Positives

  • Generated first quarter 2025 sales volumes of 11,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, comprised of 53% oil, indicating a stable production level in a challenging market environment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased to $15.1 million, up from $9.4 million in the same quarter in 2024, highlighting improved operational performance.
  • Successfully implemented cost reductions, with a decrease in gathering and other expenses per Boe from $14.62 in Q1 2024 to $11.20 in Q1 2025, demonstrating effective cost management strategies.
  • The company reported a significant net income improvement, showing a net income of $6.0 million in Q1 2025, compared to a net loss of $31.2 million in Q1 2024, indicating a recovery in financial performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Reported a net loss of $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, which indicates financial challenges in comparison to previous periods.
  • Average daily net production decreased by approximately 1,089 Boe/d from the first quarter of 2024, which may suggest operational difficulties or inefficiencies.
  • Increased general and administrative expenses per Boe to $4.12 in the first quarter of 2025 from $3.44 in the same quarter of 2024, indicating rising operational costs that could pressure margins.

FAQ

What were Battalion Oil Corporation's sales volumes in Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, Battalion generated sales volumes of 11,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), with 53% being oil.

How did Battalion's financial performance compare to Q1 2024?

In Q1 2025, Battalion reported $47.5 million in total operating revenue, down from $49.9 million in Q1 2024.

What is Battalion's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025?

Battalion's adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $15.1 million, compared to $9.4 million in Q1 2024.

What is Battalion's current liquidity position?

As of March 31, 2025, Battalion had a total liquidity of $73.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.

What drilling activities is Battalion undertaking in 2025?

Battalion commenced drilling on the final two wells of its six-well plan in 2025, following the completion of four Monument Draw wells.

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2025.




Key Highlights




  • Generated first quarter 2025 sales volumes of 11,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) (53% oil)


  • Continued to lower capex per well, outperforming AFE estimates


  • AGI facility online and treated 1.6 Bcf for the first quarter of 2025


  • Commenced drilling operations on final two wells of 2025 six-well plan




Management Comments



The Company has continued drilling operations as part of its previously announced 2025 six-well activity plan, completing four Monument Draw wells and drilling ahead of schedule on the remaining two wells in the West Quito area. Capital on first well post-TD in West Quito is approximately $1.0 million under AFE and the 10,000 foot lateral well was drilled in record time for the area. The Company is currently in the final stages of drilling operations on the last well. Recently completed wells in the Monument Draw field continue to produce above type curve and are on track to deliver over 1,000,000 barrels of oil ultimate recovery each. Additional permits and drilling pads are being built in Hackberry Draw and the Company is currently planning additional permits and drilling pads in Monument Draw and West Quito.



During the first quarter 2025, the acid gas injection (“AGI”) facility treated approximately 18 MMcf/d average and returned approximately 15 MMcf/d of sweet gas to the Company for sales to its midstream partner. Daily average volume was lower in the quarter due to facility-related downtime. Subsequent to quarter end, the midstream partner has added equipment and daily rates have reached over 30 MMcf/d.




Results of Operations



Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the first quarter of 2025 were 11,900 Boe/d (53% oil) and $47.5 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 12,989 Boe/d (48% oil) and $49.9 million, respectively, during the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in revenues in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024 is primarily attributable to an approximate 1,089 Boe/d decrease in average daily production partially offset by a $2.33 increase in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges). Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 97.7% of the average NYMEX oil price during the fourth quarter of 2024. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $2.5 million during the first quarter of 2025.



Lease operating and workover expense was $11.01 per Boe in the first quarter of 2025 versus $10.55 per Boe in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily a result of an inflationary market increase in maintenance, power and chemical costs combined with a decrease in average daily production. Gathering and other expenses were $11.20 per Boe in the first quarter of 2025 versus $14.62 per Boe in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in gathering and other expenses per Boe is primarily related to a full quarter of volumes being treated by the AGI facility this quarter compared to the prior period as the plant did not come online until March 2024. General and administrative expenses were $4.12 per Boe in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $3.44 per Boe in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in general and administrative expense is primarily due to higher payroll and benefits costs this quarter. Excluding non-recurring charges, general and administrative expenses would have been $3.01 per Boe in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $2.57 per Boe in the first quarter of 2024.



For the first quarter of 2025, the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $5.8 million and a net loss of $0.35 per share available to common stockholders. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted diluted net loss available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2025 of $16.5 million or an adjusted diluted net loss of $1.00 per common share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $15.1 million as compared to $9.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).




Liquidity and Balance Sheet



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $225.0 million of term loan indebtedness outstanding and total liquidity made up of cash and cash equivalents of $73.6 million.



For further discussion on our liquidity and balance sheet, as well as recent developments, refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis and Risk Factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.





Forward Looking Statements




This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects,” "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings submitted by the Company to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.




About Battalion



Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.




Contact



Matthew B. Steele


Chief Executive Officer & Principal Financial Officer


832-538-0300
























































































































































































































































































































































































































BATTALION OIL CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)




(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025


2024


Operating revenues:






Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:






Oil

$
39,700


$
42,429

Natural gas


2,823



2,047

Natural gas liquids


4,862



5,056

Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales


47,385



49,532

Other


90



338

Total operating revenues


47,475



49,870









Operating expenses:






Production:






Lease operating


10,358



11,586

Workover and other


1,433



888

Taxes other than income


2,800



2,991

Gathering and other


12,000



17,286

General and administrative


4,413



4,071

Depletion, depreciation and accretion


13,080



13,025

Total operating expenses


44,084



49,847


Income from operations


3,391



23









Other income (expenses):






Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts


9,302



(24,187
)

Interest expense and other


(6,670
)


(7,039
)

Total other income (expenses)


2,632



(31,226
)

Income (loss) income before income taxes


6,023



(31,203
)

Income tax benefit (provision)











Net income (loss)

$
6,023


$
(31,203
)

Preferred dividends


(11,820
)


(5,632
)


Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$
(5,797
)

$
(36,835
)









Net income (loss) per share of common stock available to common stockholders:






Basic

$
(0.35
)

$
(2.24
)

Diluted

$
(0.35
)

$
(2.24
)


Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic


16,457



16,457

Diluted


16,457



16,457






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BATTALION OIL CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)




(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$
73,568


$
19,712

Accounts receivable, net


21,177



26,298

Assets from derivative contracts


15,706



6,969

Restricted cash


91



91

Prepaids and other


901



982

Total current assets


111,443



54,052


Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):






Evaluated


841,213



816,186

Unevaluated


49,091



49,091

Gross oil and natural gas properties


890,304



865,277

Less: accumulated depletion


(509,945
)


(497,272
)

Net oil and natural gas properties


380,359



368,005


Other operating property and equipment:






Other operating property and equipment


4,669



4,663

Less: accumulated depreciation


(2,589
)


(2,455
)

Net other operating property and equipment


2,080



2,208


Other noncurrent assets:






Assets from derivative contracts


8,846



4,052

Operating lease right of use assets


298



453

Other assets


3,222



2,278


Total assets

$
506,248


$
431,048









Current liabilities:






Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$
58,499


$
52,682

Liabilities from derivative contracts


14,716



12,330

Current portion of long-term debt


22,579



12,246

Operating lease liabilities


286



406

Total current liabilities


96,080



77,664


Long-term debt, net


196,833



145,535


Other noncurrent liabilities:






Liabilities from derivative contracts


6,272



6,954

Asset retirement obligations


19,428



19,156

Operating lease liabilities


43



84


Commitments and contingencies







Temporary equity:






Redeemable convertible preferred stock: 138,000 shares


189,354



177,535

of $0.0001 par value authorized, issued and outstanding






at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024







Stockholders' equity:






Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized;






16,456,563 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and






December 31, 2024


2



2

Additional paid-in capital


277,088



288,993

Accumulated deficit


(278,852
)


(284,875
)

Total stockholders' (deficit) equity


(1,762
)


4,120


Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity

$
506,248


$
431,048














































































































































































































































































































































































































BATTALION OIL CORPORATION




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)




(In thousands)





Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025


2024


Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income (loss)

$
6,023


$
(31,203
)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash






provided by operating activities:






Depletion, depreciation and accretion


13,080



13,025

Stock-based compensation, net


(109
)


99

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts


(11,828
)


19,761

Amortization/accretion of financing related costs


395



1,701

Accrued settlements on derivative contracts


(560
)


1,433

Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability







(928
)

Other


53



270

Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital


7,054



4,158

Changes in working capital


5,677



(242
)

Net cash provided by operating activities


12,731



3,916









Cash flows from investing activities:






Oil and natural gas capital expenditures


(19,800
)


(24,599
)

Contract asset







(7,235
)

Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures


(6
)


(8
)

Other


(306
)


(6
)

Net cash used in investing activities


(20,112
)


(31,848
)









Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from borrowings


63,000






Repayments of borrowings


(26
)


(10,026
)

Debt issuance costs


(1,737
)





Payment of debt financing costs







(129
)

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock







19,500

Merger deposit







10,000

Net cash provided by financing activities


61,237



19,345









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


53,856



(8,587
)








Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


19,803



57,619

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$
73,659


$
49,032




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BATTALION OIL CORPORATION




SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025


2024

Production volumes:






Crude oil (MBbls)


569



566

Natural gas (MMcf)


1,799



2,180

Natural gas liquids (MBbls)


202



253

Total (MBoe)


1,071



1,182

Average daily production (Boe/d)


11,900



12,989








Average prices:






Crude oil (per Bbl)

$
69.77


$
74.96

Natural gas (per Mcf)


1.57



0.94

Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)


24.07



19.98

Total per Boe


44.24



41.91








Cash effect of derivative contracts:






Crude oil (per Bbl)

$
(7.00
)

$
(12.36
)

Natural gas (per Mcf)


0.81



1.18

Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)










Total per Boe


(2.36
)


(3.74
)








Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:






Crude oil (per Bbl)

$
62.77


$
62.60

Natural gas (per Mcf)


2.38



2.12

Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)


24.07



19.98

Total per Boe


41.88



38.17








Average cost per Boe:






Production:






Lease operating

$
9.67


$
9.80

Workover and other


1.34



0.75

Taxes other than income


2.61



2.53

Gathering and other


11.20



14.62

General and administrative, as adjusted


(1)


3.01



2.57

Depletion


11.83



10.68









(1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:








General and administrative:






General and administrative, as reported

$
4.12


$
3.44

Stock-based compensation:






Non-cash


(0.04
)


(0.08
)

Non-recurring charges and other:






Cash


(1.07
)


(0.79
)

General and administrative, as adjusted


(2)

$
3.01


$
2.57








Total operating costs, as reported

$
28.94


$
31.14

Total adjusting items


(1.11
)


(0.87
)

Total operating costs, as adjusted


(3)

$
27.83


$
30.27


________________________


(2)

General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.



(3)

Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.

























































































































































































































































































































BATTALION OIL CORPORATION




RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)




(In thousands, except per share amounts


)





Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025


2024



As Reported:






Net (loss) income available to common stockholders - diluted


(1)

$
(5,797
)

$
(36,835
)










Impact of Selected Items:






Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:






Crude oil

$
(5,544
)

$
21,417

Natural gas


(6,284
)


(1,656
)

Total mark-to-market non-cash charge


(11,828
)


19,761

Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability







(928
)

Non-recurring charges


1,149



937

Selected items, before income taxes


(10,679
)


19,770

Income tax effect of selected items










Selected items, net of tax


(10,679
)


19,770








Net loss available to common stockholders, as adjusted


(2)

$
(16,476
)

$
(17,065
)








Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported

$
(0.35
)

$
(2.24
)

Impact of selected items


(0.65
)


1.20

Diluted net loss per common share, excluding selected items


(2)(3)

$
(1.00
)

$
(1.04
)















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$
12,731


$
3,916

Changes in working capital


(5,677
)


242

Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital


7,054



4,158

Cash components of selected items


1,709



(496
)

Income tax effect of selected items










Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items


(1)

$
8,763


$
3,662


________________________


(1)

Amount reflects net (loss) income available to common stockholders on a diluted basis for earnings per share purposes as calculated using the two-class method of computing earnings per share which is further described in Note 15, Earnings Per Share in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.



(2)

Net (loss) income per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.



(3)

The impact of selected items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.5 million due to the net (loss) income available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.





















































































































































BATTALION OIL CORPORATION




ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)




(In thousands)





Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025


2024








Net income (loss), as reported

$
6,023


$
(31,203
)


Impact of adjusting items:






Interest expense


7,189



8,391

Depletion, depreciation and accretion


13,080



13,025

Stock-based compensation


48



99

Interest income


(579
)


(701
)

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts


(11,828
)


19,761

Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability







(928
)

Non-recurring charges and other


1,149



937

Adjusted EBITDA


(1)

$
15,082


$
9,381


________________________


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.















































































































































































































































































































































BATTALION OIL CORPORATION




ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)




(In thousands)





Three Months


Three Months


Three Months


Three Months




Ended


Ended


Ended


Ended




March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024














Net income (loss), as reported

$
6,023


$
(22,202
)

$
21,628


$
(105
)


Impact of adjusting items:












Interest expense


7,189



6,135



6,873



7,610

Depletion, depreciation and accretion


13,080



14,155



12,533



13,213

Impairment of contract asset







18,511











Stock-based compensation


48



12



5



36

Interest income


(579
)


(278
)


(509
)


(634
)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt







7,489







Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts


(11,828
)


1,648



(28,091
)


(4,434
)

Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability







(761
)


41



(436
)

Merger Termination Payment







(10,000
)










Non-recurring charges (credits) and other


1,149



3,310



978



384

Adjusted EBITDA


(1)

$
15,082


$
18,019


$
13,458


$
15,634














Adjusted LTM EBITDA


(1)

$
62,193











________________________


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
























































































































































































































































































BATTALION OIL CORPORATION




ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)




(In thousands)





Three Months


Three Months


Three Months


Three Months




Ended


Ended


Ended


Ended




March 31,


2024


December 31,


2023


September 30,


2023


June 30,


2023














Net (loss) income, as reported

$
(31,203
)

$
32,688


$
(53,799
)

$
(4,748
)


Impact of adjusting items:












Interest expense


8,391



8,917



9,219



9,366

Depletion, depreciation and accretion


13,025



12,337



13,426



14,713

Stock-based compensation


99



161



(686
)


(772
)

Interest income


(701
)


(525
)


(293
)


(234
)

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts


19,761



(45,403
)


46,805



(2,332
)

Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability


(928
)


529



(1,878
)


358

Non-recurring charges (credits) and other


937



1,268



831



477

Adjusted EBITDA


(1)

$
9,381


$
9,972


$
13,625


$
16,828














Adjusted LTM EBITDA


(1)

$
49,806











________________________


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.






