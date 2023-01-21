Battalion Oil Appoints Kristen McWatters As CFO, Succeeding Kevin Andrews

(RTTNews) - Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) announced that it has appointed Kristen McWatters as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company effective January 26, 2023.

The company specified that Kristen replacing Kevin Andrews, who plans to pursue other opportunities. Andrews will continue with the Company in an advisory role through the end of the first quarter.

The Company also announced the appointment of Walter Mayer to Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

Rich Little, Battalion's Chief Executive Officer commented, "Kristen brings to Battalion a strong public accounting experience along with hands on experience in M&A, forecasting and capital management. I am pleased to welcome Kristen to the team and will leverage her experience as we continue to create value in the Delaware Basin."

