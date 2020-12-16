US Markets
PFE

BAT's COVID-19 vaccine candidate gets U.S. approval for human trials

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by British American Tobacco from tobacco leaves has been approved for human trials by the U.S. health regulator, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes said on Wednesday.

Adds executive comment, background

Dec 16 (Reuters) - A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by British American Tobacco BATS.L from tobacco leaves has been approved for human trials by the U.S. health regulator, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes said on Wednesday.

The enrolment for the study is expected to start shortly, with results likely by mid-2021, the company said.

The world's No.2 cigarette company raised eyebrows in April when it said it was developing a COVID-19 vaccine and would be able to produce 1 million to 3 million doses a week if it had the support of government agencies and the right manufacturers.

The approval for Phase 1 trials comes at a time when Britain and the United States have started rolling out vaccines made by Pfizer PFE.N and German drug company BioNTech 22UAy.DE over the past two weeks.

"Moving into human trials with both our COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccine candidates is a significant milestone," BAT's Director of Scientific Research David O'Reilly said.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being developed by the company's biotech arm Kentucky BioProcessing.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular