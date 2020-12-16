US Markets

BAT's COVID-19 vaccine candidate gets FDA approval for human study

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

British American Tobacco, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes, said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Phase I human study.

The World's No.2 cigarette company had earlier this year said it was working on a COVID-19 vaccine using proteins extracted from tobacco leaves.

The company said the enrolment for the study is expected to begin shortly.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

