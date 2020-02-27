BAT's annual revenue, profit tops on strength in traditional cigarettes business

Adds EPS, estimate, outlook

Feb 27 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco BATS.L, reported better-than-expected annual revenue and profit on Thursday, benefiting from higher pricing and a relatively strong performance of its traditional tobacco business.

Shares of the world's No.2 tobacco company have risen over the past year, partly due to its low exposure to vaping in the United States, where a backlash against e-cigarettes following several vaping-related deaths has led a fall in their demand.

The company expects adjusted revenue growth for 2020 to be in the 3%-5% range, at constant rates of exchange, with results, mainly in its new category business, to be weighted to the second half of the year.

The Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes maker's revenue rose 5.7% to 25.88 billion pounds ($33.63 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of 25.62 billion pounds, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from its combustibles business grew 4.2% from higher pricing, mainly in the United States. BAT expects global industry cigarette and tobacco heating products' volumes to fall around 4% in 2020, with U.S. industry volumes sliding around 5%.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 321.6 pence, beating analysts' average estimate of 319.42 pence. It expects constant currency adjusted EPS growth for 2020 to be in high single digits.

($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

