BATRK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C Braves Group (Symbol: BATRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.95, changing hands as high as $28.15 per share. Liberty Media Corp - Common Series C Braves Group shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BATRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BATRK's low point in its 52 week range is $23.59 per share, with $30.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.13.

