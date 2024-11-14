BATM Announces AGM and Director Appointment

BATM Advanced Communications (GB:BVC) has released an update.

BATM Advanced Communications has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on December 19, 2024, where it will propose the appointment of Dr. Shmuel Ben-Zvi as a Non-executive Director. Dr. Ben-Zvi brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles, including his tenure as Chairman at Bank Leumi and various positions at Teva Pharmaceuticals. Shareholders can participate in the meeting via videoconference, ensuring broad engagement.

