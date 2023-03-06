Markets

BATM Advanced FY Profit Falls

March 06, 2023 — 04:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BATM Advanced Communications (BVC.L) Monday announced full-year preliminary profit of $38.4 million, down from $50.2 million last year.

Revenue for the period declined to $116.1 million from $132.8 million a year ago. Biomedical division revenues were $97.5 million contributing 76 percent of the total revenue. In the prior year, the division's revenues were $112 million. Networking and Cyber Division revenues increased to $27.9 million from $20.7 million.

The company said it expects increased revenue in all units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.