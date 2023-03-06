BATM Advanced FY Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - BATM Advanced Communications (BVC.L) Monday announced full-year preliminary profit of $38.4 million, down from $50.2 million last year.

Revenue for the period declined to $116.1 million from $132.8 million a year ago. Biomedical division revenues were $97.5 million contributing 76 percent of the total revenue. In the prior year, the division's revenues were $112 million. Networking and Cyber Division revenues increased to $27.9 million from $20.7 million.

The company said it expects increased revenue in all units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.