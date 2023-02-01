Markets

BATM Advanced Communications Names Ran Noy CFO

February 01, 2023 — 02:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BATM Advanced Communications Limited (BVC.L) has appointed Ran Noy as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Noy will also be appointed to the Board. He has been serving as VP Finance of BATM since joining the Group in 2021.

Prior to BATM, Noy spent 10 years in the finance department, latterly as Financial Reporting Manager, at ADAMA Ltd.

Moti Nagar, CEO of BATM, said: "Ran has made a valuable contribution to BATM since joining us, building on his experience with other international, public companies."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.