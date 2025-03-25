$BATL Earnings Preview: Recent $BATL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$BATL ($BATL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $58,366,440 and earnings of $0.59 per share.
$BATL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $BATL stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAZIRANI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 164,269 shares (-65.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $282,542
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 107,079 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $714,216
- DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGY LAB PRIVATE LTD removed 69,792 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,042
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 60,593 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $404,155
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 57,783 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,386
- ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 55,678 shares (+80.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,766
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 50,149 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,256
