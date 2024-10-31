News & Insights

Stocks

Bathurst Resources Updates Coal Reserves and Resources

October 31, 2024 — 04:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bathurst Resources Ltd (AU:BRL) has released an update.

Bathurst Resources Ltd has announced significant changes to its coal resources and reserves in both the North and South Buller regions. The company has surrendered several exploration and mining permits in North Buller, leading to a substantial decrease in coal resources, while updates in South Buller, particularly at Denniston and Deep Creek, have resulted in increased coal resources. These adjustments are based on revised technical studies and exploration data, impacting the company’s future extraction strategies.

For further insights into AU:BRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTURF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.