Bathurst Resources Updates Coal Reserves and Resources

Bathurst Resources Ltd has announced significant changes to its coal resources and reserves in both the North and South Buller regions. The company has surrendered several exploration and mining permits in North Buller, leading to a substantial decrease in coal resources, while updates in South Buller, particularly at Denniston and Deep Creek, have resulted in increased coal resources. These adjustments are based on revised technical studies and exploration data, impacting the company’s future extraction strategies.

