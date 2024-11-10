Bathurst Resources Clarifies Payment Obligations Amid ASX Inquiry

Bathurst Resources Ltd (AU:BRL) has released an update.

Bathurst Resources Ltd has clarified its obligations concerning performance payments and performance shares amid ongoing compliance discussions with the ASX. The company asserts that it is not currently obligated to make these payments or issue shares due to a suspensory clause, unless its mining operations cease altogether. This clarification follows a Supreme Court judgment and arbitration decision, ensuring investors are informed of the financial conditions and operational status affecting Bathurst’s obligations.

