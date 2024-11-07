Bathurst Resources Announces 2024 AGM and Key Agenda

Bathurst Resources Ltd (AU:BRL) has released an update.

Bathurst Resources Ltd invites its shareholders to the 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 27 in Wellington, New Zealand. The meeting will feature an overview of the company’s performance by the CEO and Chairman, and the re-election of board member Francois Tumahai is on the agenda. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy.

