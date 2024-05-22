News & Insights

Bathurst Metals Strikes Gold in Peerless Project

May 22, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

Bathurst Metals (TSE:BMV) has released an update.

Bathurst Metals Corp. has revealed promising assay results from its initial drill program at the Peerless Gold Project, indicating the discovery of high-grade gold within an unexpected geological setting. The drilling, which totaled 702 meters across four holes, uncovered significant gold mineralization in ultramafic rocks, suggesting the potential for a larger gold system in the area. These findings mark an encouraging development for the Bralorne mining camp region, as ultramafics are not typically known for hosting gold deposits.

