Bath & Body Works (WBAG:BBWI) Price Target Increased by 10.47% to 21.43

The average one-year price target for Bath & Body Works (WBAG:BBWI) has been revised to € 21,43 / share. This is an increase of 10.47% from the prior estimate of € 19,40 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 14,62 to a high of € 49,28 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.41% from the latest reported closing price of € 28,74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,021 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bath & Body Works. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 8.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBWI is 0.22%, an increase of 14.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.84% to 271,043K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 8,600K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,420K shares , representing an increase of 48.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 94.12% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 8,510K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,036K shares , representing a decrease of 53.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 61.27% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,938K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,062K shares , representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 8.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,831K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,845K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,638K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,080K shares , representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 26.14% over the last quarter.

