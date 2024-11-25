Bath & Body Works sees Q4 EPS $1.94-$2.07, consensus $1.97

The company expects the 13-week fourth quarter 2024 net sales to range between a decline of 6.5% to a decline of 4.5%, compared to $2.912B for the 14-week fourth quarter 2023. We expect fourth quarter net sales will incur a headwind of approximately 500 basis points due to the shifted fiscal calendar, resulting from and including the extra week in 2023. Q4 consensus $2.74B.

