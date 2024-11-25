Bath & Body Works rises 18.6%

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is up 18.6%, or $5.71 to $36.42.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BBWI:
- Unusually active option classes on open November 25th
- Morning Movers: Bath & Body Works surges following Q3 results and guidance raise
- Bath & Body Works Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- BBWI Earnings: Bath and Body Works Surges on Strong Q3 Results
- Bath & Body Works sees Q4 EPS $1.94-$2.07, consensus $1.97
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.