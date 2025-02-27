Bath & Body Works Reports Q4 2024 Results: $2.8 Billion in Net Sales, New $500 Million Share Repurchase Program Announced

Bath & Body Works reports Q4 2024 net sales of $2.8 billion, exceeding expectations, with plans for 2025 growth.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. reported fourth quarter 2024 net sales of $2.8 billion and earnings per diluted share of $2.09, both surpassing company guidance. The sales performance was attributed to increased customer traffic and conversion rates, extending the positive momentum from the third quarter. For fiscal 2025, the company anticipates net sales growth of 1% to 3% and expects earnings per share to range from $3.25 to $3.60. The Board of Directors has also approved a new share repurchase program of up to $500 million. Overall, the company faced challenges due to a shifted fiscal calendar but remains optimistic about future growth driven by product innovation and strategic expansions.

Potential Positives

Fourth quarter 2024 net sales of $2.8 billion and earnings per diluted share of $2.09, both exceeding guidance.

Company provides 2025 annual guidance of 1% to 3% net sales growth and earnings per diluted share of $3.25 to $3.60.

Board of Directors authorizes new $500 million share repurchase program, replacing previous authorization.

Strong performance driven by product innovation and exceptional customer experience, indicating successful execution of growth strategy.

Potential Negatives

Fourth quarter net sales decreased by 4.3% compared to the previous year, indicating potential weakness in sales momentum.

Earnings per diluted share fell to $2.09 from $2.55 last year, reflecting a decline in profitability.

Annual guidance for 2025 suggests only modest net sales growth of 1% to 3%, which may signal concerns about future market performance and competitive pressures.

FAQ

What were Bath & Body Works' fourth quarter 2024 net sales?

Bath & Body Works reported fourth quarter net sales of $2.8 billion, a decrease of 4.3% year-over-year.

How much did earnings per diluted share increase in FY 2024?

Earnings per diluted share for fiscal year 2024 were $3.61, down from $3.84 in the previous year.

What is the 2025 net sales growth guidance?

The company forecasts net sales growth of 1% to 3% for the fiscal year 2025.

What new initiatives were announced regarding share repurchases?

The Board of Directors authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program, replacing the previous authority.

When will theearnings callfor the fourth quarter be held?

Theearnings callwill be conducted on February 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

$BBWI Insider Trading Activity

$BBWI insiders have traded $BBWI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GINA BOSWELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $177,852

$BBWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 268 institutional investors add shares of $BBWI stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI), a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, today reported fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2024 results.





Gina Boswell, CEO of Bath & Body Works, commented, “Our team delivered strong performance that exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom line in the critical fourth quarter. This success was driven by our product innovation, strong execution and the outstanding customer experience provided by our associates.”





Boswell added, “Our strategy is working, and we are driving topline growth through product innovation, enhanced marketing and technology, and by extending our reach through category adjacencies and international expansion. Despite complex challenges facing the broader retail sector, we ended the second half of the year strong. As we enter 2025, we have a lot to be excited about, and we are eager to build on our momentum.”









Fourth Quarter 2024 Results









The company reported net sales of $2,788 million for the 13-week fiscal fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025, a decrease of 4.3% compared to net sales of $2,912 million for the 14-week fiscal fourth quarter ended February 3, 2024. Fourth quarter 2024 net sales incurred a headwind of approximately 500 basis points due to the shifted fiscal calendar, resulting from and including the extra week in 2023.





The company reported earnings per diluted share of $2.09 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.55 last year. Fourth quarter operating income was $678 million compared to $696 million last year, and net income was $453 million compared to $579 million last year.





Reported fourth quarter 2023 results include a $112 million tax benefit related to the partial release of a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset, an $8 million pre-tax impairment charge ($6 million net of tax of $2 million) related to an equity method investment and a $6 million pre-tax gain ($5 million net of tax of $1 million) associated with the early extinguishment of debt. Excluding these items, adjusted fourth quarter 2023 earnings per diluted share was $2.06 and adjusted net income was $469 million.









Full-Year 2024 Results









Net sales decreased 1.6% to $7,307 million for the 52-week fiscal year ended February 1, 2025, compared to $7,429 million for the 53-week fiscal year ended February 3, 2024. The 53rd week in fiscal 2023 represents a headwind of approximately 100 basis points to the net sales change in fiscal 2024.





The company reported earnings per diluted share of $3.61 for the year, compared to $3.84 in 2023. Full-year operating income was $1,266 million compared to $1,285 million last year, and net income was $798 million compared to $878 million last year. In fiscal 2024, the company repurchased 10.4 million shares of common stock for $400 million and repurchased $514 million principal amount of senior notes. We exited the year at our debt leverage ratio goal of 2.5x gross adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR.





Reported full-year 2024 results include a $39 million pre-tax gain ($25 million net of tax of $14 million) related to the sales of certain Easton investments and a $44 million tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset.





Reported full-year 2023 results include a $112 million tax benefit related to the partial release of a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset, $34 million of pre-tax gains ($26 million net of tax of $8 million) associated with the early extinguishment of debt and an $8 million pre-tax impairment charge ($6 million net of tax of $2 million) related to an equity method investment.





Excluding these items, adjusted full-year earnings per diluted share was $3.29 in 2024 compared to $3.27 last year and adjusted full-year net income was $729 million in 2024 compared to $747 million last year.





At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported‐to‐adjusted results, including a description of the adjusted items.









2025 Guidance









For fiscal 2025, the company is forecasting net sales to grow between 1% to 3% compared to $7,307 million in fiscal 2024. Full-year 2025 earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $3.25 and $3.60, compared to $3.61 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.29 in fiscal 2024. The company’s full-year outlook includes the anticipated impact of approximately $300 million of cash deployed towards share repurchases. In Fiscal 2025, we expect to generate free cash flow of $750 to $850 million.





The company expects first quarter 2025 net sales to grow between 1% to 3% compared to $1,384 million in the first quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.36 and $0.43, compared to $0.38 in the first quarter of 2024.





Our forward-looking guidance reflects the impact of recently enacted tariffs on goods imported from China and excludes potential impacts from other possible tariff changes.









Stock Repurchase Authorization









Bath & Body Works, Inc. today also announced that the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $500 million of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock, which replaced the approximately $120 million remaining authority under the January 2024 program.









Earnings Call and Additional Information









Bath & Body Works, Inc. will conduct its fourth quarterearnings callat 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 27. To listen, call 877-407-9219 (international dial-in number: 201-689-8852). For an audio replay, call 877-660-6853 (international replay number: 201-612-7415); access code 13751262 or log onto www.BBWInc.com. A slide presentation has been posted on the company’s Investor Relations website that summarizes certain information in the company‘s prepared remarks from theearnings callas well as some additional facts and figures regarding the company’s operating performance and guidance.









ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS









Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances



®



, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,890 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, more than 525 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.









Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995









We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and our subsequent filings.





For further information, please contact:





Bath & Body Works, Inc.:





Luke Long





InvestorRelations@bbw.com





Media Relations





Emmy Beach





Communications@bbw.com



















BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













(Unaudited)













(In millions, except per share amounts)





















































Fourth Quarter













Full-Year





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(13 weeks)













(14 weeks)













(52 weeks)













(53 weeks)











Net Sales





$





2,788













$





2,912













$





7,307













$





7,429













Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy









(1,487





)













(1,575





)













(4,073





)













(4,193





)









Gross Profit









1,301

















1,337

















3,234

















3,236













General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses









(623





)













(641





)













(1,968





)













(1,951





)









Operating Income









678

















696

















1,266

















1,285













Interest Expense









(76





)













(86





)













(312





)













(345





)









Other Income









10

















12

















74

















81













Income Before Income Taxes









612

















622

















1,028

















1,021













Provision for Income Taxes









159

















43

















230

















143













Net Income





$





453













$





579













$





798













$





878

















































Net Income Per Diluted Share





$





2.09













$





2.55













$





3.61













$





3.84

















































Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding









217

















227

















221

















229







































































































BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS













(Unaudited)













(In millions)





































February 1,









2025













February 3,









2024













ASSETS























Current Assets:





















Cash and Cash Equivalents





$





674













$





1,084













Accounts Receivable, Net









205

















224













Inventories









734

















710













Easton Assets Held for Sale









96

















—













Other









114

















97













Total Current Assets









1,823

















2,115













Property and Equipment, Net









1,127

















1,220













Operating Lease Assets









949

















1,056













Goodwill









628

















628













Trade Name









165

















165













Deferred Income Taxes









130

















144













Other Assets









50

















135













Total Assets





$





4,872













$





5,463















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)























Current Liabilities:





















Accounts Payable





$





338













$





380













Accrued Expenses and Other









584

















608













Current Operating Lease Liabilities









192

















181













Income Taxes









117

















120













Total Current Liabilities









1,231

















1,289













Deferred Income Taxes









24

















147













Long-term Debt









3,884

















4,388













Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities









883

















1,004













Other Long-term Liabilities









233

















261













Total Equity (Deficit)









(1,383





)













(1,626





)









Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit)





$





4,872













$





5,463







































































BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(Unaudited)













(In millions)





























Full-Year





















2024





















2023





















(52 weeks)













(53 weeks)













Operating Activities:























Net Income





$





798













$





878













Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





















Depreciation of Long-lived Assets









282

















269













Deferred Income Taxes









(112





)













(128





)









Share-based Compensation Expense









40

















43













Gain on Sales of Easton Investments









(39





)













—













Loss (Gain) on Extinguishment of Debt









10

















(34





)









Impairment of Equity Method Investment









—

















8













Changes in Assets and Liabilities:





















Accounts Receivable









18

















2













Inventories









(26





)













(2





)









Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other









(50





)













(109





)









Income Taxes Payable









(23





)













34













Other Assets and Liabilities









(12





)













(7





)









Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities





$





886













$





954



































Investing Activities:























Capital Expenditures





$





(226





)









$





(298





)









Proceeds from Sales of Easton Investments, Net of Fees Paid









40

















—













Other Investing Activities









24

















12













Net Cash Used for Investing Activities





$





(162





)









$





(286





)































Financing Activities:























Payments for Long-term Debt





$





(522





)









$





(447





)









Repurchases of Common Stock









(401





)













(148





)









Dividends Paid









(177





)













(182





)









Payments of Finance Lease Obligations









(17





)













(15





)









Tax Payments related to Share-based Awards









(16





)













(11





)









Net Payments to Victoria’s Secret & Co. related to Spin-Off









(2





)













(3





)









Other Financing Activities









3

















(9





)









Net Cash Used for Financing Activities





$





(1,132





)









$





(815





)





























Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents





$





(2





)









$





(1





)









Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents









(410





)













(148





)









Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year









1,084

















1,232













Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year





$





674













$





1,084







































































BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.













ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION













(Unaudited)













(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





















































Fourth Quarter













Full-Year





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(13 weeks)













(14 weeks)













(52 weeks)













(53 weeks)















Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income













Reported Net Income





$





453













$





579













$





798













$





878













Gain on Sales of Easton Investments









—

















—

















(39





)













—













Impairment of Equity Method Investment









—

















8

















—

















8













Gain on Extinguishment of Debt









—

















(6





)













—

















(34





)









Tax Effect of Adjustments included in Other Income









—

















—

















14

















7













Tax Benefit from Valuation Allowance Release









—

















(112





)













(44





)













(112





)









Adjusted Net Income





$





453













$





469













$





729













$





747





















































Reconciliation of Reported Net Income Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share













Reported Net Income Per Diluted Share





$





2.09













$





2.55













$





3.61













$





3.84













Gain on Sales of Easton Investments









—

















—

















(0.18





)













—













Impairment of Equity Method Investment









—

















0.04

















—

















0.04













Gain on Extinguishment of Debt









—

















(0.03





)













—

















(0.15





)









Tax Effect of Adjustments included in Other Income









—

















—

















0.06

















0.03













Tax Benefit from Valuation Allowance Release









—

















(0.49





)













(0.20





)













(0.49





)









Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share





$





2.09













$





2.06













$





3.29













$





3.27





















































Debt Leverage Ratio









































Long-term Debt





















$





3,884













$





4,388













Total Operating Lease Liabilities

























1,075

















1,185













Adjusted Debt





















$





4,959













$





5,573

















































Operating Income





















$





1,266













$





1,285













Depreciation and Amortization

























282

















269













Total Lease Costs

























418

















402













EBITDAR





















$





1,966













$





1,956













Debt Leverage Ratio

























2.5

















2.8

































































See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.



















BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.













ADJUSTED FORECASTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION













(Unaudited)













(In millions)





































Full-Year





















2025



















Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Forecasted Free Cash Flow



















Low













High











Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities





$





1,020













$





1,100













Forecasted Capital Expenditures









(270





)













(250





)









Forecasted Free Cash Flow





$





750













$





850























































BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.









NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(Unaudited)







The adjusted financial information should not be construed as an alternative to the results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the company’s definitions of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted financial information is useful for the assessment of the operations of the company because the adjusted items are not indicative of the company’s ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The adjusted financial information should be read in conjunction with the company’s historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.





The “Adjusted Financial Information” provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:







Fiscal 2024







There were no adjustments to results in the first, third or fourth quarters of 2024.





In the second quarter of 2024, adjusted results exclude the following:







A $39 million aggregate pre-tax gain ($25 million net of tax of $14 million), included in other income, related to the sales of certain Easton investments; and



A $39 million aggregate pre-tax gain ($25 million net of tax of $14 million), included in other income, related to the sales of certain Easton investments; and



A $44 million tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset.









Fiscal 2023







In the fourth quarter of 2023, adjusted results exclude the following:







An $8 million pre-tax impairment charge ($6 million net of tax of $2 million), included in other income, related to an equity method investment;



An $8 million pre-tax impairment charge ($6 million net of tax of $2 million), included in other income, related to an equity method investment;



A $6 million pre-tax gain ($5 million net of tax of $1 million), included in other income, associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes; and



A $6 million pre-tax gain ($5 million net of tax of $1 million), included in other income, associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes; and



A $112 million tax benefit related to the partial release of a valuation allowance on a deferred tax asset.











In the third quarter of 2023, adjusted results exclude:







A $12 million pre-tax gain ($9 million net of tax of $3 million), included in other income, associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes.











In the second quarter of 2023, adjusted results exclude:







A $9 million pre-tax gain ($7 million net of tax of $2 million), included in other income, associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes.











In the first quarter of 2023, adjusted results exclude:







A $7 million pre-tax gain ($5 million net of tax of $2 million), included in other income, associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes.













Debt Leverage Ratio







Our Debt Leverage Ratio is defined as adjusted debt, which includes our long-term debt and total operating lease liabilities, divided by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent (“EBITDAR”). EBITDAR is calculated as operating income, which excludes interest and taxes, before depreciation, amortization and lease costs. Our Debt Leverage Ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe is useful to analyze our capital structure. Our Debt Leverage Ratio calculation may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. Our Debt Leverage Ratio should be evaluated in addition to, and not considered a substitute for, other GAAP financial measures.





The “Adjusted Forecasted Financial Information” provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:







Forecasted Free Cash Flow







Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow is defined as Forecasted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities less our Forecasted Capital Expenditures. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we believe is useful to analyze our anticipated ability to generate cash. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow calculation may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. Our Forecasted Free Cash Flow should be evaluated in addition to, and not considered a substitute for, other GAAP financial measures.















BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.









Fourth Quarter





2024









Total Sales (In millions):

















Fourth Quarter













Full-Year

















2024













2023













% Change













2024













2023













% Change

















(13 weeks)













(14 weeks)





















(52 weeks)













(53 weeks)



















Stores - U.S. and Canada (a)





$





2,109









$





2,162









(2.4





%)









$





5,534









$





5,507









0.5





%









Direct - U.S. and Canada









595













656









(9.4





%)













1,474













1,582









(6.8





%)









International (b)









84













94









(10.1





%)













299













340









(11.8





%)











Total Bath & Body Works









$









2,788













$









2,912













(4.3









%)













$









7,307













$









7,429













(1.6









%)























































































(a) Results include fulfilled buy online-pick up in store orders.





(b) Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.















Total Company-operated Stores:

















Stores





























Stores

















2/3/2024













Opened













Closed













2/1/2025











United States





1,739









104









(61





)









1,782









Canada





111









2









—













113











Total Bath & Body Works









1,850













106













(61









)













1,895





















































Total Partner-operated Stores:

















Stores





























Stores

















2/3/2024













Opened













Closed













2/1/2025











International





454









61









(21





)









494









International - Travel Retail





31









5









(1





)









35











Total International









485













66













(22









)













529

















































